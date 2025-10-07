North Georgia kidnapping suspect hid out in victim’s car

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is being charged with kidnapping after investigators say he hid in someone’s car.

Rabun County sheriff’s deputies say Austin Fleming got into the victim’s car and hid inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say Fleming, 31, waited until the victim got in the car and started to drive away before saying he had a gun and telling the victim to drive him to his car.

Fleming took the victim’s cellphone when they arrived at his car and told the victim to follow him to another location, which the victim agreed to.

TRENDING STORIES:

While driving to the second location, the victim spotted a Rabun County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and pulled over to tell the deputy what happened.

Fleming drove off but was found a short time later.

He is currently being held in the Rabun County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group