Crash with injuries closes lanes on I-285 eastbound near I-20

ATLANTA — A crash involving injuries on I-285 eastbound just east of Flat Shoals Road closed several lanes Monday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 showed the damage on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

A tractor-trailer truck and at least two other vehicles were involved.

There is no word yet on any injuries from the crash.

