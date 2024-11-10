‘If you move, Imma shoot you:’ Video shows APD arrest armed robbery suspect at gas station

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint.

On Oct. 24, Atlanta officers were called to 2625 Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta regarding an armed robbery. The address is the Buckhead Crossing shopping plaza.

An APD officer’s bodycam shows the victim describing what the suspect said during the incident.

“He said, if you move, (Imma) shoot you. He said bro, don’t even do this.”

The victim told police, the suspect held him at gunpoint.

Officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and quickly located it.

The driver, identified as Markese Jones, 35, was charged with driving while with a suspended license.

APD identified the passenger as Abdulla Mack, 35. Mack was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

