Iconic Atlanta restaurant EATS reopens its doors in city’s West End

ATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta eatery is back open in a new location.

EATS has turned the neon sign back on after closing its Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant in October after 33 years.

That’s when the owners of Wild Heaven Brewery stepped in and said let’s reopen the iconic restaurant as part of the brewery in Atlanta’s West End.

“EATS family, we got it done. 145 days our city was without jerk chicken, but all that’s behind us. Levi and his team are back in the kitchen, and we’ve turned on the neon sign to welcome you to Wild Heaven West End,” the brewery said in a social media post this week.

When the deal was announced, Bob Hatcher, the original founder and owner of EATS, said he couldn’t be happier that the eatery could continue to live on.

“I am super excited about this turn of events! Also, they have got long-time EATS manager Levi Nichols on board as well,” Hatcher said.

EATS is now open seven days a week, opening its doors each day at 11 a.m.

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Wild Heaven said the menu remains unchanged and the prices have “BARELY changed.”

EATS originally opened its doors in 1994 and is known for “its legendary jerk chicken, meat-and-threes.”

General Manager Levi Nichols told Channel 2 Action News that rising property taxes and water bills made it difficult to keep the business running at its original Ponce restaurant.

Now, the restaurant is starting a new chapter in a new spot.

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