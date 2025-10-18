Iconic Atlanta restaurant EATS closing its doors on Saturday

ATLANTA — Saturday marks the end of an era as iconic Atlanta restaurant EATS closes its doors.

The restaurant on Ponce de Leon Ave. announced earlier this month that it would be closing after 32 years.

General Manager Levi Nichols explained to Channel 2’s Tom Jones that rising property taxes and water bills have made it difficult to keep the business running. He says the water bill for the upcoming month is over $4,000.

“Our love for this city and for every single one of you is beyond measure. EATS has never just been about the food. It has always been about you. Y’all gave this place its heartbeat. The conversations, the laughter, the regulars who became family, the generations who grew up walking through our doors,” the owners wrote in a statement.

“It’s just part of the institution of what Atlanta was, and it’s changing so fast,” longtime customer Lisa Meyers said.

“Come through, say hello, and help us close this wild chapter the way it began: together.”

