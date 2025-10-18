Here’s where No Kings protests are planned across metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — Hundreds of No Kings protests are being held across the country throughout the day on Saturday, and north Georgia is no different.
More than 12 protests have been planned across the area.
Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the Atlanta Civic Center during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM and will join protesters as they march to the Georgia State Capitol.
The march starts at 10 a.m. and will end with a rally outside the Capitol.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News will have teams across the area. Watch the protests LIVE on WSB Now.
Here are other protests planned for Saturday.
Buckhead
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Peachtree Road NE and Club Drive
Griffin
- 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- 234 E. Taylor Street
Newnan
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Downtown Square
- 200 W Court Square
Canton
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Waleska Street and Riverstone Parkway
Douglasville
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Arbor Place
- 6700 Douglas Boulevard
Peachtree City
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 155 Willowbend Road
Carrollton
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Carroll County Superior Court
- 311 Newnan Street
LaGrange
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Lafayette Square
Calhoun
- 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court
- 100 S Wall St # 102
Greensboro
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Linger Longer Road & Georgia 44
Rome
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 601 Broad Street
Smyrna
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Smyrna Public Library
- 100 Village Green Circle SE
Cleveland
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Freedom Park
Athens
- 11:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- North Campus
- 6 West Broad Street
Cartersville
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- East Main Street & U.S. 41
Fayetteville
- 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Old Fayette County Courthouse
- 200 Courthouse Square
Tucker
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Northlake Festival Shopping Center
- Lavista Road
Suwanee
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- McDonald’s
- 3650 Peachtree Parkway
Woodstock
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Arnold Mill Road & Main Street
Hiram
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith (Hwy. 278) and Hwy. 92
Marietta
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road
Gainesville
- 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Private Address
Decatur
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tom Jury
- 1800 Clairmont Lake
Gwinnett County
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Suwanee Town Green
- 330 Town Center Avenue
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group