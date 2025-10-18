Local

Here’s where No Kings protests are planned across metro Atlanta, north Georgia

"No Kings" protest in Atlanta Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA — Hundreds of No Kings protests are being held across the country throughout the day on Saturday, and north Georgia is no different.

More than 12 protests have been planned across the area.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the Atlanta Civic Center during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM and will join protesters as they march to the Georgia State Capitol.

The march starts at 10 a.m. and will end with a rally outside the Capitol.

Here are other protests planned for Saturday.

Buckhead

  • 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Peachtree Road NE and Club Drive

Griffin

  • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • 234 E. Taylor Street

Newnan

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Downtown Square
  • 200 W Court Square

Canton

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Waleska Street and Riverstone Parkway

Douglasville

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Arbor Place
  • 6700 Douglas Boulevard

Peachtree City

  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • 155 Willowbend Road

Carrollton

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Carroll County Superior Court
  • 311 Newnan Street

LaGrange

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Lafayette Square

Calhoun

  • 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court
  • 100 S Wall St # 102

Greensboro

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Linger Longer Road & Georgia 44

Rome

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • 601 Broad Street

Smyrna

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Smyrna Public Library
  • 100 Village Green Circle SE

Cleveland

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Freedom Park

Athens

  • 11:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • North Campus
  • 6 West Broad Street

Cartersville

  • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • East Main Street & U.S. 41

Fayetteville

  • 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Old Fayette County Courthouse
  • 200 Courthouse Square

Tucker

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Northlake Festival Shopping Center
  • Lavista Road

Suwanee

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • McDonald’s
  • 3650 Peachtree Parkway

Woodstock

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Arnold Mill Road & Main Street

Hiram

  • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith (Hwy. 278) and Hwy. 92

Marietta

  • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road

Gainesville

  • 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Private Address

Decatur

  • 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Tom Jury
  • 1800 Clairmont Lake

Gwinnett County

  • 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Suwanee Town Green
  • 330 Town Center Avenue

