Here’s where No Kings protests are planned across metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — Hundreds of No Kings protests are being held across the country throughout the day on Saturday, and north Georgia is no different.

More than 12 protests have been planned across the area.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the Atlanta Civic Center during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM and will join protesters as they march to the Georgia State Capitol.

The march starts at 10 a.m. and will end with a rally outside the Capitol.

Here are other protests planned for Saturday.

Buckhead

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Peachtree Road NE and Club Drive

Griffin

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

234 E. Taylor Street

Newnan

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Downtown Square

200 W Court Square

Canton

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Waleska Street and Riverstone Parkway

Douglasville

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Arbor Place

6700 Douglas Boulevard

Peachtree City

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

155 Willowbend Road

Carrollton

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Carroll County Superior Court

311 Newnan Street

LaGrange

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lafayette Square

Calhoun

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court

100 S Wall St # 102

Greensboro

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Linger Longer Road & Georgia 44

Rome

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

601 Broad Street

Smyrna

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Smyrna Public Library

100 Village Green Circle SE

Cleveland

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Freedom Park

Athens

11:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

North Campus

6 West Broad Street

Cartersville

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

East Main Street & U.S. 41

Fayetteville

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Old Fayette County Courthouse

200 Courthouse Square

Tucker

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Northlake Festival Shopping Center

Lavista Road

Suwanee

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

McDonald’s

3650 Peachtree Parkway

Woodstock

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Arnold Mill Road & Main Street

Hiram

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith (Hwy. 278) and Hwy. 92

Marietta

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road

Gainesville

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Private Address

Decatur

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tom Jury

1800 Clairmont Lake

Gwinnett County

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Suwanee Town Green

330 Town Center Avenue

