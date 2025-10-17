‘Suspicious item’ on I-75 in Cobb County leads to ‘indefinite’ shutdown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A portion of Interstate 75 southbound in Cobb County is shut down on Friday afternoon after a “suspicious item” was reported on the interstate.

Police say the interstate is shut down between Delk Road and Windy Hill Road. They say it will be shut down “indefinitely.”

NewsChopper 2 is flying to the area. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Cobb County’s Bomb Squad is also on scene. NewsChopper 2 saw its robot being taken off a trailer to investigate the suspicious item.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show several fire trucks and police cruisers blocking off a part of the interstate.

