Hundreds of bikes given away to metro Atlanta kids before Christmas

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta nonprofit is in the spirit of giving this holiday season.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta gave away hundreds of bikes to kids across metro Atlanta on Saturday and Channel 2 Action News was there.

Executive Director Curtis Winston said they collect bikes all year long. And then at the beginning of December, they take all the bikes that have been cleaned and checked for safety and hand them out to children.

On Saturday, they gave away 400 bikes.

Winston says they hand out bikes year-round. This year, they’ve handed out more than 1,000 bikes.

“At 10 years old, my first bike was a gift from my neighbor because my parents couldn’t get me a bike,” he said of why he feels it’s important.

He says he works with other community nonprofits to help identify children who might be in the most need. Some of those partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Communities in School, Girls of Excellence and many more.

Since starting in 2016, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta has given away more than 6,000 bikes.

“Watching the children come in pick a bicycle and go, ‘Wow, this is for me?’ The other thing is, it’s a burden off the parents,” Winston said.

