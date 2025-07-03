How much does allowing pets help landlords find renters?

ATLANTA — A new study on rental habits and the speed landlords can find new tenants shows a strong link between matching a property to a person and if you allow them to have their pets.

The link between pets and renters is the topic for a recent Zillow study, where the company found that generally, rentals that allow pets will lease faster than those that don’t.

"Most renters now have a pet, and new Zillow data shows pet-friendly listings are typically leased more than a week sooner," the real estate company said.

Landlords allow pets at nearly 70% of rentals in Atlanta.

Zillow said this contributes to a faster leasing time, with landlords finding renters in about four days on average.

“Allowing pets can be a strategic edge for landlords competing to fill units,” Emily McDonald, Zillow rental trends expert, said. “Today’s renters are more established and more likely to have a pet, and we clearly see that pet-friendly rentals attract more interest on Zillow. In a market where renters have more options, allowing pets can make the difference in finding a tenant quickly.”

Nationally, it takes about eight days and just 57% of units allows pets, compared to Atlanta’s 68%.

According to Zillow, more than half of renters in the United States have pets.

"The boost in renter engagement for pet-friendly listings held true nearly across the board among major markets," Zillow reported.

That’s spread out across multiple major metro areas.

“Pet-friendly rentals draw more views, saves and shares, and they are typically snapped up eight days sooner, according to a new analysis of more than 11 million rental listings on Zillow last year,” Zillow said.

Here’s how the rental to allowing pets ratios play out across the U.S.’s major markets, according to Zillow’s data:

United States 57 % 8 New York, NY 53 % 26 Los Angeles, CA 52 % 6 Chicago, IL 60 % 0 Dallas, TX 79 % 3 Houston, TX 38 % 1 Washington, DC 58 % 4 Philadelphia, PA 59 % 4 Miami, FL 51 % 9 Atlanta, GA 68 % 4 Boston, MA 51 % 9 Phoenix, AZ 70 % 11 San Francisco, CA 49 % 5 Riverside, CA 54 % 2 Detroit, MI 48 % 6 Seattle, WA 70 % 1 Minneapolis, MN 70 % 4 San Diego, CA 59 % 4 Tampa, FL 71 % 16 Denver, CO 77 % 0 Baltimore, MD 53 % 2 St. Louis, MO 63 % 2 Orlando, FL 67 % 2 Charlotte, NC 72 % 4 San Antonio, TX 78 % 6 Portland, OR 67 % 2 Sacramento, CA 55 % 0 Pittsburgh, PA 50 % 3 Cincinnati, OH 62 % 10 Austin, TX 80 % 10 Las Vegas, NV 45 % 3 Kansas City, MO 76 % 0 Columbus, OH 65 % 12 Indianapolis, IN 70 % 6 Cleveland, OH 50 % 4 San Jose, CA 44 % 3 Nashville, TN 77 % 5 Virginia Beach, VA 58 % 3 Providence, RI 43 % 3 Jacksonville, FL 71 % 8 Milwaukee, WI 52 % 1 Oklahoma City, OK 72 % 5 Raleigh, NC 72 % 8 Memphis, TN 67 % 6 Richmond, VA 67 % 5 Louisville, KY 60 % 2 New Orleans, LA 52 % 6 Salt Lake City, UT 58 % -3 Hartford, CT 43 % -7 Buffalo, NY 47 % -6 Birmingham, AL 67 % 4

