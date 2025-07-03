Residents of small GA town frustrated over brown and yellow water

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Imagine going to your faucet and seeing brown or yellow colored water dropping from your tap.

Jayda Heintz recorded video of the water at her downtown nail spa in Barnesville, Georgia.

“This is my livelihood. If people stop getting pedicures here because the water is brown, then that’s 50 percent of my services,” said Heintz.

A few miles away are the Hanson’s who say they spend more $100 each month on bottled water.

“That’s not fair, everybody pays their taxes,” said Jessica Hanson.

Mayor Kelly Hughes told us the issue has been longstanding, but she told Channel 2’s Cory James that the city and its workers are working around the clock to improve the condition of the water.

“I live in the city, I want clean water,” said Hughes. “We have antiquated lines, water lines that we’ve been dealing with; it’s just something that a lot of cities are experiencing.”

The city’s water and sewage supervisor, Jerry Moats, says fixing the issue is pricey.

“A mile of pipe right now is three million dollars, so 180 miles is $540 million,” said Moats.

The city says it is constantly flushing water from the reservoir and cleaning filters.

Officials hope to get grants and help from the state and federal government to permanently remedy the issue.

