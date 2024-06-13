Honey Boo Boo says her sister told her she’d ‘haunt’ her if she didn’t go to nursing school

ATLANTA — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson says she never forget what her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell told her shortly before she died.

“I consistently remind myself when Anna told me, she was like, ‘If I pass and you’re not in nursing school, I will haunt you,’” the reality star, 18, told People Magazine.

Cardwell died in December following a battle with cancer.

The impact Cardwell’s death has had on the family is currently playing out on the reality series, “Mama June: Family Crisis.”

Honey Boo Boo is following her sister’s orders through. She just finished up her first year of college at Regis University in Colorado.

“It went good. I do tell a lot of people that my second semester went a lot better than my first semester,” she told People. “I think my first semester, it was just everything with Anna and also trying to adjust to college and then, I also moved out of state. So, it was just a whole bunch that was going on in my first semester, but I got through it and my second semester it was a lot more smooth sailing.”

Currently, Alana is enjoying the summer break before heading back for her sophomore year.

“I actually go back in two months, so I still have a little bit of time,” she said. “I’ve been back home in Georgia for a lot of my summer. I go back to Colorado [on] the 20th of this month, but I am ready to go back home for sure. I’m more than ready, like counting down the days.”

Honey Boo Boo said she looks forward to growing into her career.

“I’m just looking forward to helping people. I really want to be a neonatal nurse, so I want to work with little babies. I want to work with little babies, I don’t want to have no babies though. That’s my motto,” she said.

