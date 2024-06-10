“Take me to court!” Mama June, Honey Boo Boo’s feud over money heats up

Reality star “Mama June” Shannon and her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson are in a big beef about money.

A sneak peek of the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shows Thompson screaming at her mother, who she claims is refusing to give her back $30,000.

In March, we reported on how the Georgia reality TV family was at odds after Thompson and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird questioned Shannon about an account they were surprised to see had only $33,000 in it.

Thompson said during an episode of the show in March that the balance on a bank account set up for child actors had far less money in it than the six figures she was expecting for her work on Dancing With the Stars, The Beach Ball and The Masked Singer.

At the time, Mama June admitted that she spent some of the money to care for Thompson herself.

In the sneak peek, Mama June’s husband, Justin Stroud, seems to side with Thompson, as he has in previous episodes.

“She’s just sitting there (expletive) lying, bro. Your own (expletive) husband is sitting there telling you that you did wrong,” Thompson tells her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

“I legally put 20% in there,” Mama June says. “I don’t give a (expletive). Take me to court.”

The show airs Friday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on WEtv.

