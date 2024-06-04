Historical marker unveiled at Atlanta’s oldest Black church

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s oldest African-American church, Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Auburn Avenue, just got a new historical marker to honor its place as a landmark.

Slaves founded the church in 1847.

Big Bethel hosted political gatherings and housed a public school during its 177-year history.

It’s also the birthplace of Morris Brown College.

The Georgia Historical Society unveiled the new historical marker on Sunday before its morning services.

“Driving through Atlanta, it is hard to miss Big Bethel’s ‘Jesus Saves’ neon sign,” said Elyse Butler, Manager of Programs and Special Projects, Georgia Historical Society. “While Bethel is already a recognizable part of Atlanta’s skyline, this new historical marker detailing the history of Big Bethel adds a new level of understanding of the church’s history. Anyone who passes Big Bethel while walking or driving down Auburn Avenue can now learn how the church has shaped the cultural and physical landscapes of ‘Sweet Auburn’ and the City of Atlanta for nearly 180 years.”

The marker reads:

“Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church is the oldest African-American congregation in Atlanta. Organized by enslaved congregants of Union Church in 1847, the church joined the AME denomination in 1866. As a community center, Big Bethel hosted political gatherings, benevolent societies, and housed Gate City School, a public school for African Americans. Morris Brown College was founded at Big Bethel. Architect John Anderson Lankford and builder Alexander Hamilton constructed the existing building following a 1923 fire. To help pay for construction, members wrote and produced Heaven Bound, a religious folk drama that has been performed annually since 1930. The play’s popularity introduced Black theater to White audiences nationwide and sustained the church through the Great Depression. Big Bethel is a landmark in Atlanta’s “Sweet Auburn” district, recognized by the steeple’s “Jesus Saves” sign.

Erected by the Georgia Historical Society and Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church”

