3rd man wanted in death of woman who vanished 2 years ago arrested after drunk jet skiing

A third man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old woman who vanished from a midtown apartment complex two years ago.

Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments on Peachtree Street.

Police believe Lenoir died inside a unit and that her body was disposed of.

In Sept. 2022, Diante Reynolds was charged with murder, concealing the death of another, financial identity fraud, forger in the first degree, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute.

A second suspect, Nicholas Hendrickson, was arrested in November and charged with concealing the death of another, false statements, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence.

At the time, police said they were searching a third suspect, 29-year-old Steven Oboite.

Court documents accuse Oboite and Reynolds of giving Lenior an opiate and failing to call 911 while “Lenior suffered medical distress.”

On June 1, game wardens stopped a jet ski for a violation in a no-wake zone on Lake Allatoona. During the stop, officers suspected the suspect was impaired and started to investigate. The man refused to give identification and sped to shore, where he ran into the woods. Game Wardens pursued him and were able to take him into custody.

He was later identified as Oboite, who had several active felony warrants out of Atlanta.

Game Wardens charged Oboite with BUI, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, violation of rules of the road for boat traffic and giving a false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement. officer. He was booked into the Bartow County jail.

It’s unclear what charges Oboite is facing in connection to Lenoir’s death. Her body has not been recovered.

