Here’s how you can protect yourself against mosquito-borne illnesses in GA

GEORGIA — As the temperatures continue to rise outside during the summer months, mosquitoes are “inevitable” as Thanos said in Avengers Endgame.

While they are everywhere, it is important to try to avoid mosquito bites to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illness and helps prevent the spread of disease in Georgia.

Mosquito-borne diseases can be passed from an infected mosquito to its host or human it bites.

Diseases that are spread to people by mosquitoes include eastern equine encephalitis, West Nile virus, Zika virus, chikungunya virus, malaria, and dengue.

So far this year in Georgia, there is one confirmed case of chikungunya, 20 confirmed cases of malaria, and 14 confirmed cases of dengue – all related to travel outside the United States.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned about an increased risk for dengue fever infections in the United States because of the record-breaking number of cases worldwide.

Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne infection.

Here’s how you can thwart mosquitoes and their bites:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET (20%- 30%), Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends.

Apply sunscreen first, and follow it up with insect repellent.

Wear light-colored clothing, including loose-fitting long sleeves, pants, and socks, to help protect against mosquito bites.

For more information on mosquitoes and how to prevent contracting diseases from them, click here.

