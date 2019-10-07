0 Having allergies? Unfortunately, it's not going anywhere anytime soon

ATLANTA - It's ragweed season! Cooler temperatures are here but pollen is still causing problems for some.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon learned that some changes can be expected in the coming weeks, but it will be a while before we notice a big drop in the pollen that's triggering allergy symptoms.

"We probably still have a month to month-and-a-half to go," said Dr. William Boleman, with the Center for Allergy and Asthma.

He says when our temperatures drop below freezing, that's when we'll get relief from pollen issues.

Now that we're settling into a more fall-like pattern, allergy triggers shift from grass to weeds.

"Tree pollen still lingers but usually during the fall of the year the ragweed and the various weed pollens tend to be the ones that are most problematic for people," he said.

Ragweed thrives when nights are cool and days are warm and dry -- the type of weather pattern we're starting to see in north Georgia.

Ragweed isn't the only culprit. Mold is also high in the fall months.

"Molds can be problematic. People are doing yardwork, raking, that can stir things up as far as the mold spores," Boleman said.

He suggests limiting your time outdoors and keeping your doors and window closed. If you're not able to manage your symptoms on your own, go see an allergist to find a plan that works best for you.

"To really see it improve, it's going to be around the time of the first hard freeze," he said.

The average first freeze for north Georgia is mid-November.

