RALLY CHAOS: Brawl breaks out after students rush rapper's performance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rapper got a crowd of high school students hyped up at a homecoming pep rally late last week, but it quickly turned into a brawl when money started flying.
The violence erupted Friday at McNair High School ... and it was all caught on camera.
Rapper Lil Trip was performing one of his songs when he started throwing money.
According to a witness, that's when students rushed the rapper to grab the money.
Moments later, punches were thrown and security got involved.
