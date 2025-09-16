Gwinnett man allegedly posing as insurance agent indicted for fraud

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County man has been indicted for insurance fraud after allegedly misrepresenting himself as an insurance agent and issuing fraudulent certificates of insurance.

Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno, 54, was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division.

The investigation revealed that Membreno operated under several business names, including HSR Insurance, LLC, and issued fraudulent certificates of insurance to deceive customers into believing they had workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

According to Enforcement Division Director Tammy Marshall, Membreno converted premium payments for personal use, leaving business owners uninsured despite believing they had coverage.

The investigation showed that Membreno had stolen thousands of dollars from victims who thought they had purchased workers’ compensation insurance. One fraudulent certificate created by Membreno allegedly cost a general contractor over $700,000 in additional premiums.

Membreno was indicted on 22 felony counts of insurance fraud by the Gwinnett County grand jury on Saturday. The businesses involved are located at 4155 South Lee Street, Suites 300 & 400, in Buford, Ga..

Business owners, particularly in the construction industry, who have received certificates from Membreno’s businesses are urged to contact the State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division to verify their insurance coverage by visiting the board’s website at www.sbwc.ga.gov or contacting the insurance company directly.

