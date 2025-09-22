Georgia State studies 100-year-olds to figure out secrets to long life

ATLANTA — Georgia State University is conducting a study on centenarians to uncover the secrets behind their longevity.

The research, led by Dr. Vonetta Dotson, focuses on understanding the biological and lifestyle factors that contribute to the long lives of individuals who have reached 100 years old.

Eva Bird, a 102-year-old participant in the study, has lived an extraordinary life, being the first in her family to graduate from college and becoming a published author at the age of 96.

“People like Ms. Eva are amazing. So we want to understand why,” Dr. Vonetta Dotson, the lead researcher, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Dr. Dotson’s team is examining whether centenarians’ longevity is due to factors such as diet, exercise, or genetics.

Bird’s daughter, Annika Jones, highlighted her mother’s activity level, saying that she stays active despite her age.

The study aims to publish its findings next year, potentially offering insights into how others might achieve similar longevity.

Researchers say the GSU study on centenarians could provide valuable insights into the factors that contribute to a long and healthy life.

The results are expected to be published next year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group