‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returning to ABC

After the Walt Disney Company “indefinitely” suspended the show last week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is returning to air on Tuesday.

Kimmel’s show was suspended over his remarks surrounding the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Walt Disney Company issued the following statement Monday regarding “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

Word of the reinstatement came as hundreds of Hollywood and Broadway stars - including Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep - urged Americans “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights” in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

More than 430 movie, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers added their names to an open letter Monday from the American Civil Liberties Union that argues it is “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”

ABC’s “The View” also weighed in on the controversy Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

