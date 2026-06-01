Grieving mother seeks higher reward to find her son’s killers

ATLANTA — A mother thinks money will motivate someone to come forward and say who shot and killed her son.

He was shot eight times at an apartment complex far from his home.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was live in southeast Atlanta, where his mother believes he was lured.

She believes that because her son, as far as she knows, isn’t familiar with this area. And he came to meet a friend she didn’t know.

Ezekiel Walker, 38, ended up shot by gunmen police say left in a gray or silver Infiniti.

Victoria Holbert says her son initially survived after gunmen pumped those bullets into him.

“He fought. He fought, but his injuries were so severe,” she said.

Walker was on a ventilator for three weeks, but one day she was able to get him to speak to her.

“I asked him, I said, ‘Can you tell me this?’ And he said I don’t know,” Holbert said.

Now his mother is on a mission to find out who killed him.

Holbert says her son traveled from Conyers to Constitution Road in Atlanta to meet someone named Black April 20.

She says her son was trusting to a fault.

“I used to always tell him everyone is not your family,” Holbert said.

Police say three gunmen shot him and left. Holbert says police told her the men had on masks.

She says her son wasn’t robbed, since he still had his money and valuables on him.

Holbert says he has no friends that she knows of in the area.

“It just makes me believe he was lured over there,” she said.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward, but Holbert wants it increased.

“Because they’re giving $5,000, and more money make people talk,” she said.

She wants everyone talking about her son’s killers, gunmen she says do not deserve to walk the streets.

“You played God. You decided when his life was over, and that’s so unfair,” Holbert said.

All police would tell Jones is this is an active open investigation.

A GoFundMe has been established to increase the reward.

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