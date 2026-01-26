Greyhound cancellations leave passengers stranded at Atlanta station

ATLANTA — State officials have been telling folks across north Georgia to avoid the icy roads, but some people didn’t have being stranded at a Greyhound station in their plans.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was at the Greyhound station in southwest Atlanta, where passengers said their trips had been canceled because of the weather.

Dozens of people said that they don’t know when they’ll reach their destinations.

“I was supposed to leave out of here yesterday,” passenger Della Mack said.

Since then, Mack has been stranded at the bus station. She said her bus was canceled as she arrived.

“I got here on Friday morning about 11:30. About 3 o’clock, we got told that all buses were canceled,” passenger Jami Mattison told McCowan. “It was supposed to leave Friday night in the middle of the night.”

Greyhound shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that blamed the cancellations on the weather.

Severe winter weather across the country has impacted parts of our network, leading to some trip cancellations. We began implementing cancellations on Friday to give customers as much advance notice as possible, and we notified affected passengers through SMS, email, and onboard announcements. Our customer service team is assisting travelers with free rebooking once operations safely resume or refunds for any unused portions of their trip. As weather conditions are changing quickly, travelers are recommended to check the status of their specific rides <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/greyhound.com/track__;!!F8-Dj6fVkZI!fPzv6tqrkIqy_4M53bJ4_64nPWnz_8B-yXRhocYiEUXuVMtX-1YwY6faft_zz3ZJ02S1TPQ8ION4xkn9rLkl70Y$" rel="" title="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/greyhound.com/track__;!!F8-Dj6fVkZI!fPzv6tqrkIqy_4M53bJ4_64nPWnz_8B-yXRhocYiEUXuVMtX-1YwY6faft_zz3ZJ02S1TPQ8ION4xkn9rLkl70Y$">here</a> at greyhound.com/track before traveling. — Spokesperson at Flix North America, parent company of Flixbus and Greyhound

Despite being promised rebooking, passengers say they’re still not sure when they’ll get on the road home.

“We have sat here this whole time, sleeping on the floors. They haven’t provided us a sleeping area, no food until today,” passenger Jarrod Harlow said.

“I’m very irritated,” Mack said. “I’m two hours away from home. Two hours.”

