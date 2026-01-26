As precipitation moves out, bitter cold moves in

ATLANTA — Although the accumulating ice is over, very cold conditions will be building tonight and through early next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says any spots that are wet or slushing are going to freeze overnight as temperatures fall.

As temperatures plunge overnight, the black ice threat increases in areas where the pavement temperatures drop below freezing.

A cold weather advisory is in effect from 4 to 10 a.m. Monday due to the dangerous cold.

The cold weather sticks around for the rest of the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group