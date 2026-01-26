GDOT focusing on keeping one lane of interstates open

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has spent the last several days preparing roads and interstates for this weekend’s ice storm.

On Sunday evening, a GDOT spokesperson confirmed they will be focusing efforts on making sure at least one lane of the state’s interstates and highways is open.

They say they are transitioning to maintaining the right lane of Interstate 85, Interstate 285 and GA 400 rather than keeping all lanes clear.

All of the express lanes will remain closed into Monday.

On Sunday, GDOT crews put down 115,000 gallons of brine, bringing the total since midnight on Friday to more than 1.5 million gallons.

They say they emphasized I-85 and GA 400 in treating the interstates.

GDOT says that when conditions allow them to safely and efficiently maintain multiple lanes, they will.

But for now, they say staying off of the roads on Sunday night and Monday morning are the best way to stay safe.

