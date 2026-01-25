LIVE UPDATES: Ice across north Georgia; thousands without power

ATLANTA — A winter storm is moving through north Georgia with a ice storm warning in effect for most of our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking freezing rain and sleet across north Georgia on Sunday morning. That layer of ice is starting to weigh down trees and power lines in spots.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage spread throughout north Georgia, NOW on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

Road conditions are deteriorating, especially secondary roads, in parts of our area. There have also been some crashes in spots. State officials are urging everyone to stay at home and stay off the roads. Power outages are likely to increase as the morning goes on as ice accumulates.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: These districts canceling, going virtual Monday

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

LIVE UPDATES

1:03 p.m.: Georgia Power is reporting over 16,000 power outages statewide. Georgia EMC reports nearly 17,000 power outages. A large number of them are in northeast Georgia.

12:28 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for southwest Georgia, parts of Alabama and Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 continues to more rain and freezing rain, primarily in the eastern part of Georgia.

10:58 a.m.: Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says additional ice accumulation of 1/4 to 1/2″ in these same areas east of Atlanta this afternoon. This will occur between 1-6 pm, generally.

10:05 a.m.

MARTA says rail and bus routes will be operating on a reduced schedule through Monday.

9:54 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground delay for flights heading to Atlanta.

“Departures to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International are delayed avg. 117 mins,” the alert states.

9:44 a.m.

GEMA says it will provide a statewide update at 3 p.m.

9:08 a.m.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is live on Sawmill Drive in Suwanee, where police have shut it down for ice. State officials want people to stay off the roads as they retreat them.

8 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on his social accounts:

Thank you to the response crews working around the clock right now! We’ve still got a long way to go, so I urge Georgians in affected areas to stay hunkered down to help first responders and road treatment teams do their jobs.



Stay home, stay warm, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g58FUF7g5I — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2026

7:45 a.m.

The power outages are growing across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Georgia EMC reports at least 3,800 customers without power. Georgia Power’s outage maps shows at least 2,800 customers in Fulton County, 1,434 customers in DeKalb County, 800 customers in Gwinnett County and 700 customers in Rockdale County who don’t have power.

6:59 a.m.

6:35 a.m.

At least 1,042 flights have been canceled so far at the Atlanta airport.

6:24 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be a wide range of temperatures across our counties today.

6:05 a.m.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says conditions on the roads are deteriorating across north Georgia.

5:45 a.m.

Georgia EMC reports at least 3,100 customers are without power.

5:30 a.m.

We’re live on Channel 2 now tracking the freezing rain and even some sleet across a lot of north Georgia this morning

4:27 a.m.

Pickens County EMA reports ice accumulating on trees and powerlines east of Jasper. Several city streets are closed due to ice.

©2026 Cox Media Group