Grand opening of mixed-income family housing celebrated in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood

ATLANTA — There are 170 new units of mixed-income family housing have been added to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Project partners celebrated the grand opening of McAuley Station Phase I this week.

The $50 million development is part of the mixed-use McAuley Park master plan.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was among a list of speakers at the grand opening ceremony.

“McAuley Station marks a critical turning point for many in Atlanta seeking safe, stable, affordable housing and healthcare,” Dickens said. “Today is an exciting step forward in building a healthy, connected, and thriving community from the ground up. Together we are giving residents hope, opportunity, and a way forward.”

Phase I includes studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for local families.

The community is designed to serve a range of different incomes.

Of the 170 units, 10 are designated as transitional units for Mercy Care patients and 30 studio units will be permanent housing available through Fulton County’s Behavioral Health Department in partnership with Partners for HOME.

The energy-efficient apartments feature modern kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, laundry facilities, and central A/C.

Residents will have access to a rooftop deck with scenic views of downtown Atlanta, a bocce court, grill station, resident lounge, fitness center, five-story covered parking deck with access control, business center with computer stations, landscaped grounds, on-site property management, and more.

The development team plans to begin construction on Phase II, which will feature 97 units of affordable senior housing in 2025.

