GA teen died after being beaten with a pipe. 5 people now face murder charges

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested four teens and a 21-year-old in the death of a teen who was beaten with a pipe.

The Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office says Darion Davis, 16, was assaulted on Oct. 12. He died days later at a hospital in Savannah. The sheriff’s office called the GBI to assist with the death investigation.

“It’s just been a mess. Like honestly who wants to prepare a funeral for their 16-year-old child? Nobody,” the victim’s mother, Kimberly Davis, told WALB-TV in south Georgia.

GBI agents found a video of a fight where they saw the suspects beating up Davis. At one point during the video, a 15-year-old grabbed a pipe and hit Davis several times.

Agents identified the suspects in the video and arrested the following:

15-year-old charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

14-year-old charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

16-year-old charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Verntron White, age 17 charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Ta’shunika Jones, age 21 charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

All the suspects and the victim were from Pearson. The GBI medical examiner’s office will complete an autopsy to confirm the teen’s cause of death.

Davis’ family will have a celebration of life service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Prayer and Praise Ministries, according to his obituary.

“A brilliant and vibrant young soul. At just 16 years old, his life was cut too soon. A devoted student-athlete at Atkinson County High School, his infectious smile, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication inspired countless peers,” his obituary read.

