Gorillas from Zoo Atlanta safely moved to Texas zoo for species conservation initiative

ATLANTA — Three female gorillas have arrived at San Antonio Zoo as part of a new collaboration with Zoo Atlanta, marking the return of gorillas to the zoo for the first time in 35 years.

The gorillas, named Andi, Merry, and Anaka, are part of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan and will be housed in the zoo’s new Congo Falls habitat, which opens to the public on Dec. 13.

Zoo Atlanta’s Vice President of Collections and Conservation, Gina Ferrie, said she was excited for the gorillas’ new opportunity at Congo Falls, noting the importance of multi-organizational collaboration within the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

Zoo Atlanta said San Antonio’s Congo Falls is a world-class habitat designed to foster a deeper connection between guests and gorillas through immersive experiences in a lush two-acre environment.

It features three distinct habitats: the Lowland Basin, Indoor Rainforest, and Gorilla Gorge.

The collaboration with Zoo Atlanta is part of a larger effort to bolster conservation efforts for critically endangered western lowland gorillas.

The Gorilla Species Survival Plan aims to ensure genetically diverse, sustainable populations of endangered species.

San Antonio Zoo partners with the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, and the AZA Gorilla SAFE program to advance education, field conservation, and animal care innovation.

“Welcoming Andi, Merry, and Anaka is incredibly special for our team and community,” Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said in a statement. “Each one brings her own personality and hopes for gorilla conservation.”

