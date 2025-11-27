Atlanta firefighters show residents what risks to avoid when frying turkeys for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is urging residents with a flare for frying to keep things safe before cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

In a video shared by firefighters, Atlanta emergency responders gave some safety tips for how to keep your birds from going from fried to fiery.

Along with the recommendations for safely sizzling your turkeys, firefighters showed what can happen if you’re not careful, featuring a column of flame.

For feast prepping your turkeys, Atlanta firefighters said to:

Fry outdoors on a flat surface

Keep fryers at least 10 feet from homes or vehicles

Make sure the turkey is fully thawed and dry before cooking

