Georgia Tech will build an AI supercomputer

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is world-renowned for its super students, super faculty, and now its supercomputer.

“This is really a big thing for Georgia Tech. In fact, I’ve been working for the better part of a decade to compete for something like this,” Georgia Tech Professor Srinivas Aluru said.

The National Science Foundation has awarded the school $20 million to build what will be known as Nexus, one of the most powerful supercomputers on the planet.

Nexus will use artificial intelligence to speed up scientific breakthroughs.

“This machine is going to do AI in science and engineering research. To use AI to make more discoveries,” Aluru told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Discoveries in medicine, robotics, aerospace, and more—at a lightning-fast pace.

Aluru says Nexus will lead the way, opening the door to discoveries that haven’t even been imagined yet.

”It’s really hard for even people who work in the field to fully predict what will come out of it. It’s getting more powerful. We’ll see where it lands,” Professor Aluru said.

Georgia Tech will start building Nexus soon. The supercomputer will be ready next spring.

