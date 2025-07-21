Atlanta police recruits get in argument at bar; 1 accused of firing gun

Four police recruits got into an argument with security at a nightclub in East Point, and one of the recruits is accused of firing a gun.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported all four have been fired and are now under investigation following the incident at The U Bar on Camp Creek Parkway.

Channel 2 is working to find out what led up to the argument that ended with gunfire.

A spokesperson for Atlanta police said the department holds its members to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and conduct both on and off duty.

That includes the four police recruits who were hanging out at U Bar in East Point over the weekend.

A spokesperson said they fired the recruits for not meeting department standards, and now there’s an internal investigation into what happened.

“The Atlanta Police Department has learned that the recruits were asked to leave the business and became involved in a dispute with a member of the establishment’s security team, during which one recruit discharged a firearm,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Channel 2 is working to learn more about the recruits. APD has not released their names.

APD did confirm that the recruits had not yet completed their training to become officers.

