Georgia Tech to build $20M AI supercomputer to accelerate scientific breakthroughs

ATLANTA — The National Science Foundation has awarded Georgia Tech and its partners $20 million to build a new supercomputer that will use AI to enable scientific breakthroughs.

The supercomputer, called Nexus, will be one of the most advanced, AI-focused research tools in the US.

Nexus will be used to help scientists develop new medicines, advance clean energy, understand how the brain works, and drive manufacturing innovations.

“Georgia Tech is proud to be one of the nation’s leading sources of the AI talent and technologies that are powering a revolution in our economy,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “It’s fitting we’ve been selected to host this new supercomputer, which will support a new wave of AI-centered innovation across the nation. We’re grateful to the NSF, and we are excited to get to work.”

Georgia Tech said it will support work in many fields, including climate science, health, aerospace, and robotics.

Nexus will be incredibly powerful, able to crank out over 400 quadrillion operations per second. The school said that’s the equivalent of everyone in the world performing 50 million calculations every second.

Scientists from any US institution can apply to use Nexus.

Georgia Tech will build Nexus in partnership with the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, which runs several supercomputers.

The two schools will link their systems through a new high-speed network.

Georgia Tech will begin building Nexus this year and plans to have it completed in Spring 2026.

When it’s completed, researchers can apply for access. Georgia Tech will manage the system, provide support, and reserve up to 10% of its capacity to use for its own research.

