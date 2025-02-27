Georgia Supreme Court picks new Chief Justice unanimously

ATLANTA — Georgia Supreme Court leadership is changing hands, with a new Chief Justice chosen unanimously by his peers on Thursday.

Current Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson was chosen to replace outgoing Chief Justice Michael Boggs, who will leave the court at the end of the current term on March 31.

The Chief Justice also serves as the Chair of the Judicial Council of Georgia, while the Presiding Justice is the vice-chair and serves in the Chief Justice’s absence. The council is the judicial policy-making body of the court.

With the court choosing Peterson as the new Chief Justice, Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren will take the vice-chair position and serve as Presiding Justice.

Both judges will start in their new roles on April 1, according to officials.

Boggs announced his exit from the bench on Tuesday. While the new Chief Justice has been chosen, it will still be up to Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint a new justice before the next election.

