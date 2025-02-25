Georgia’s Chief Justice to leave office at end of court term, effective March 31

ATLANTA — Georgia’s highest court will have a new face in it come April. Chief Justice Michael Boggs announced his intent to resign from office as a Georgia Supreme Court Justice.

Boggs has spent 25 years in elected office, beginning as a state representative before ascending to multiple judicial positions, before finally serving nearly three as Chief Justice.

He announced Tuesday that he planned to leave office on March 31, the final day of the current court term.

Gov. Brian Kemp will have to appoint a new justice to the court and then the justices will select their new chief.

Boggs first joined the state’s high court in 2016, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. He later won reelection to the bench in 2018 and 2024, becoming Chief Justice in July 2022.

In his resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Boggs said he has spent his career in an effort to be a good steward of the public’s trust.

“During my 21 years as a judge, I have found it especially rewarding to contribute to efforts that improve our state’s judicial system for the citizens who rely on it to deliver justice for all,” Boggs wrote.

Also in his letter, the Chief Justice said he was stepping down “to begin the next chapter of my life,” adding that his wife had recently retired from her full-time teaching position, and wanted to focus on the couple’s “increasing family and personal obligations at home in South Georgia that make this change the right decision for us.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the resignation letter.

