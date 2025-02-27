CeeLo Green says Spelman professor who died at Lake Oconee was his childhood friend

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon CeeLo Green paid tribute to a Spelman College professor whose body was found at Lake Oconee.

Joycelyn “Joy” Wilson disappeared with her fiancée, Gary Jones, on Feb. 8 after their boat was found circling on the lake. Search crews found Wilson’s body the next day, but have not found Jones’ body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Green revealed that he grew up with Wilson in Atlanta and considered her family.

“Practically one of three additional sisters I have. Her oldest sister Bunkie was childhood friends with my Aunt Trekie! We all grew up together and attended elementary school together,” the Goodie-Mob cofounder wrote.

“This is one of a few deaths that my family is experiencing at the moment we send prayers of condolence love support and renewed faith to the Wilson family...I just wanted to acknowledge her life. God bless everybody #rip.”

Wilson graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993 and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Clark-Atlanta University.

She worked as a professor at Howard University and the University of Maryland. She returned home to Atlanta and joined Spelman College in 2007 as a senior instructor in the Department of Mathematics.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group