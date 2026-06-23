2-year-old boy drowns in clubhouse pool at north Fulton apartments

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 2-year-old drowned in a clubhouse pool on Monday night.

The Roswell Police Department and Fire Department responded to the pool at 1500 Harbor Landing around 9:30 p.m. The address belongs to The Lake House at Martins Landing apartments.

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Paramedics found a 2-year-old boy in the water, pulled him and started CPR. They rushed him to the hospital, where the 2-year-old later died.

Police have not released the victim’s name. Roswell investigators are working to piece together what led up to the 2-year-old’s drowning.

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