Underage Illinois girl rescued after Georgia man drove to have ‘romantic relationship’ with her

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after police said he was going to travel from Georgia to Illinois to meet a girl younger than 14.

The girl was reported missing on Saturday shortly after 4:30 a.m. from her home in unincorporated Gurnee, Illinois.

Detectives said the girl’s phone was not working, but they were able to determine she had been talking to Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez, 24, of Norcross.

Deputies learned that Perez had made plans to drive up to the Chicago-area suburb, saying he wanted a “romantic relationship” with the girl.

Investigators were able to determine the type of car that Perez had and found it in a parking lot in Libertyville, Illinois, which is about 15 miles from the girl’s home, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said they found Perez inside the car with the missing girl. Perez was taken into custody, and the girl was taken to a nearby children’s advocacy center.

Investigators said the girl was unharmed.

“This type of case is a parent’s worst nightmare. Our Criminal Investigations Division took this case seriously and worked tirelessly from the moment the girl was reported missing until she was safely located,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said. “While there will undoubtedly be a long road to recovery and healing, I am grateful the victim was found safe and is physically okay. I am proud of everyone who played a role in rescuing this young girl and bringing the offender to the first steps of justice.”

Perez has been charged with two counts of solicitation of child pornography and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Lake County Jail.

Deputies said more charges are likely to come against Perez.

©2026 Cox Media Group