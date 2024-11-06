Georgia Secretary of State to hold post-Election Day briefing

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the state’s Elections Division plan to hold a post-Election Day briefing on Wednesday morning.

The secretary of state will be at the Georgia Capitol to go over election results as final tallying continues.

On Tuesday night, Raffensperger said former President Donald Trump had carried the state, earning its 16 Electoral College votes and pushing him closer to his eventual win for the White House and beating Vice President Kamala Harris.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group