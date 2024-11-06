Former President Donald Trump wins Georgia, 16 electoral votes in race for the White House

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump has won the state of Georgia in his bid for the White House, ABC News and the Associated Press project.

Several swing states have yet to be called, but Trump has also won the state of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, making Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to victory very narrow.

In a statement from Georgia’s Team Trump, it said:

“Congratulations to Donald J. Trump and Georgia Republicans up and down the ballot on their victories. After four years under Kamala Harris, Peach State voters are eager for President Trump to fix what Kamala Harris broke. Starting on Day 1, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border — and Make America Great Again.”

Trump lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the 2020 election by nearly 12,000 votes after winning the state in 2016.

In 2020, Georgia was the closest state in the country, going for Biden by just 0.24 points. This time around, with 97% of the expected vote reporting, Trump leads by 2.3 points over Harris, 50.7% to 48.4%. The Georgia win puts Trump at 246 electoral votes, with just 24 more needed to win.

At this point, Harris trails in Wisconsin, 51-47% and Michigan, 52-46%.

RELATED STORIES:

Throughout the campaign, both candidates made numerous stops in the Peach State to win over voters here.

Throughout the night, the numbers coming in from rural Georgia counties showed Trump winning at higher margins than he did in 2020.

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina, and Indiana. Harris won Virginia, a state Trump visited in the final days of the campaign, and took Democratic strongholds like New York, New Mexico, and California. Harris also won an Electoral College vote in Nebraska that was contested by Republicans.

The crowd at Harris’ watch party at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, began to file out after midnight Wednesday. Harris did not speak at the party. Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Harris campaign, spoke instead, telling the crowd there were still votes to count and states to be called.

“We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken,” he said. “So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow.”

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group