Georgia reports $70.1 million tax revenue decrease in July

ATLANTA — Georgia’s net tax collections for July 2025 totaled $2.49 billion, marking a 2.7% decrease compared to July 2024, according to Governor Kemp’s announcement.

According to the governor’s office, that was a $70.1 million decrease compared the previous year.

The decline in net tax collections is attributed to a reduction in individual and corporate tax rates by 20 basis points, or 3.7%, compared to the previous year.

Despite this decrease, individual income tax collections saw a slight increase of 0.7%, totaling nearly $1.26 billion.

The governor’s office said the Sales and Use Tax collections experienced mixed results in July, with gross collections increasing by 1.2% to roughly $1.61 billion, while net collections decreased by 1.6% compared to 2024.

Adjusted distributions to local governments rose by $31.9 million, indicating a shift in tax revenue allocation, according to the governor’s office.

Corporate income tax collections faced a significant drop, decreasing by 56.6% to $53.7 million. State officials said this decline was driven by increased refunds and decreased estimated payments.

Motor fuel taxes and motor vehicle tag and title fees, however, showed positive growth, with increases of 1.7% and 19%, respectively.

The changes in Georgia’s tax revenue reflect adjustments in tax rates and shifts in economic activity. As the state navigates these fiscal changes, the impact on local governments and public services will continue to be monitored, officials said.

