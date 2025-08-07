Too much housing or not enough? Depends where you look in metro Atlanta

A new report by Moody’s and PolicyMap reveals significant disparities in housing availability across metro Atlanta.

The study analyzed census data from 350 of the largest U.S. cities, focusing on the number of homes and rental units available. It found that while there is a surplus of housing in high-income areas, middle-income individuals are facing a squeeze due to the lack of affordable options in mid-range neighborhoods.

“I think they’re kind of squished in the middle, right, where the economics of the deal don’t really make as much sense,” Maggie McCullough, CEO of PolicyMap, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

The report provides a detailed look at housing availability by breaking down data to the census tract level, offering insights into where housing shortages and surpluses exist.

In areas like Grant Park, there is a rental or housing shortage exceeding seven percent, affecting those seeking starter homes or mid-range housing.

Conversely, areas like Sandy Springs show a surplus of housing, particularly in higher-income neighborhoods.

This disparity underscores the challenges faced by individuals who earn too much to qualify for affordable housing but not enough to afford homes in areas where prices have escalated.

“So the units are physically there, but the people can’t necessarily afford to reach,” explained Ira Goldstein from the Policy Solutions Group, highlighting the affordability issue.

The findings from Moody’s and PolicyMap aim to inform future housing policies and incentives. However, the exact impact of the report on these policies remains uncertain.

Affordable housing advocates like Maja Sly suggest that the data can help identify potential housing deals for those willing to conduct thorough research.

“You have to go zip code by zip code,” Sly said.

