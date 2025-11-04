Georgia missionaries who were stranded in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa return home

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia missionaries who were stranded in Jamaica when Hurricane Melissa hit the island have returned to Atlanta.

The 18 volunteers from Tres Dias rode out the storm in a hotel.

They posed for a photo on Monday after their flight returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mark Rutledge said the storm was nothing like he had ever experienced.

“Sliding glass doors sucked out, and walls were caving in,” he said. “Tornadoes, they say it sounds like a train. Well, this sounded like five jet engines that cranked up at the same time.”

His daughter was sending him storm updates from her home in Georgia.

Someone in the group was able to use a Starlink connection to send word back to Georgia that they were all safe.

The group said if you would like to help their missionary efforts, you can donate at the Sojourney Foundation website.

