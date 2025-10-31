GA missionaries survive hurricane Melissa, praise prayer and support during storm

JAMAICA — “If God wants me here another week, I’ll stay here another week.”

That’s what local volunteer Mark Rutledge is saying, after surviving hurricane Melissa.

Rutledge was on a mission trip to Jamaica with 17 other volunteers, when the hurricane snarled flights out.

The volunteers from Tres Dias rode out the storm in a hotel.

Rutledge says “Sliding glass doors sucked out, and walls were caving in,” and it was louder than anything he’d ever experienced. “Tornadoes, they say it sounds like a train. Well, this sounded like five jet engines that cranked up at the same time.”

His daughter Natalie Buice was sending storm updates from her home in Georgia.

She was “Making sure that that he took pictures of his passport and emailed them to us,” Buice told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer. “And finding a Sharpie and even writing his name on his arm and a number just in case.”

Finally the next day, someone in the group was able to use a Starlink connection to send word back to Georgia- that they were all safe.

“I do think that was because of all the prayer and support,” Buice said, calling it amazing.

Hurricane Melissa killed at least 19 people in Jamaica, including a child. As of Friday, 72% of the island is without power.

Being trapped in a hurricane might sound like a nightmare, but Rutledge sees it as an opportunity to serve. They are helping clear debris and assist in the recovery around Montego Bay.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but I really feel like this is where I was meant to be at this time,” Rutledge said. “I’ve got that peace.”

The group is trying to arrange flights for next week. They are asking for donations to go to non-profit Sojourney Foundation.

