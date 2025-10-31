Metro Atlanta Amazon relief hub sending supplies to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

UNION CITY, Ga. — Amazon’s relief hub in Metro Atlanta is preparing to send emergency supplies to Jamaica as early as this Sunday.

The hub, located in Union City, is one of 15 worldwide and was the first Amazon opened. It can deploy 1.4 million pre-packaged supplies to disaster zones within 72 hours, enough to fill three planes.

“The quicker we can serve our clients and serve those impacted, the better the recovery starts,” Adelaide Kirk, the American Red Cross of Georgia’s regional disaster officer, told Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Bettina Stix, Amazon’s director of disaster relief, explained how Amazon uses its resources to aid those impacted by disasters.

“The manager of the food bank managed to get a phone call out to us, and we were with our technology equipment there within two hours,” she said.

Amazon’s disaster relief efforts include vehicles equipped with drones, power supplies, and satellite links to assess and respond to situations on the ground.

These technologies help ensure the safety of relief planes and helicopters.

Josh Kastman, one of Amazon’s chief meteorologists, is part of a 24/7 team that monitors potential disaster events.

“We’re providing those forecast briefings to many of our teams, including disaster relief here,” Kastman stated.

The American Red Cross partners with Amazon hubs to deliver essential items like tarps, which are crucial for preventing further damage to homes with roof damage.

Amazon’s network of relief hubs has collectively delivered 25 million relief items to over 190 disaster zones.

