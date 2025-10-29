Hurricane relief efforts for Jamaica are underway in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hurricane relief efforts are underway in metro Atlanta. “We’ve opened our doors to help with what we can,” said Chris Brand.

Brand is the CEO of Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, a nonprofit that specializes in providing free medical equipment to people across Georgia, the U.S., and abroad.

The team is rapidly preparing 15 disaster relief pallets to send to the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“It’s medical supplies. It’s life-saving oxygen equipment,” said Brand. “All kinds of wound care, mixed medical supplies, for field hospitals they’re having to set up.”

Tuesday night, the leader of the Jamaican Consulate Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan, was getting an update from the prime minister and U.S. ambassador.

“What we’re doing right now is organizing partner support,” said Grant-Bryan.

The consulate expects to set up seven donation drop-off locations across metro Atlanta.

One of those locations will be at Caribbean Life TV at 414 N. Hairston Rd. in Stone Mountain.

The co-owner, Pernell “Redds” Brown, has family in Jamaica.

“We have to come together, help everyone out,” said Brown.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was there as he tried to reach his family on the phone as the storm crossed the island, but his call went unanswered.

“I try to stay positive and say no news is good news,” said Brown.

His business partner at the media studio, Lawrence Prescott, was there to start organizing plans to take in donations.

“We’ve got to be ready and poised to assist them,” said Prescott.

He said the goal is to organize carefully in the case to maximize support and avoid duplicating efforts.

He has connected with a DeKalb County company, Laparkan Shipping GA / S & A Logistics, LLC, that specializes in shipping products to Jamaica. The owners, Seelochney and Anil Mohamed, are on standby to move any supplies.

“We have our own offices in Kingston and Montego Bay. So, it will make the process flow even better,” said Seelochney Mohamed.

The Jamaican Consulate Atlanta expects to provide a list of supplies that are needed on Wednesday.

