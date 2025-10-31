Blank Foundation donates $2.5 million to Hurricane Melissa relief

ATLANTA — The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced it will provide an initial $2.5 million to aid in Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica and other affected islands.

According to a press release, $1.5 million will support the work of World Central Kitchen, while another $1 million will go to Team Rubicon and the deployment of CARE USA funds.

World Central Kitchen provides nourishing meals and fresh water in times of crisis, and Team Rubicon specializes in ground disaster response and recovery. The foundation’s pre-investment for CARE USA’s Humanitarian Surge Fund aids in providing rapid deployment of resources for disaster relief and will be activated immediately, according to the press release.

“Jamaica and the Caribbean hold a special place in my heart, filled with meaningful family memories. The impact of Hurricane Melissa is profound, but so is the resilience of people in this region,” Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. “We’re humbled to support Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen with an initial grant to help address immediate needs in the community with disaster relief and nourishing meals. While the road ahead will be long, our hearts are with those affected, and we hope our support brings comfort and strength along the way.”

