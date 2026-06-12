FIFA World Cup: Watch party, Big Boi concert draw thousands of fans

DECATUR, Ga. — Thousands of soccer fans watched World Cup games in Decatur Thursday.

Rapper among the highlights of metro Atlanta World Cup watch party. The benefits for local businesses LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

For two years, the city has been planning a nine-day watch party event in the city square that coincides with the matches happening in Atlanta.

“It’s already been great,” TJ Bennett told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

He owns a shoe store next to the city square called Sole Play, and an Emory University study predicts Watch Fest there could bring 10,000 locals and tourist to the area each day.

“If you got 10,000 visitors a day, that’s amazing for all the small businesses just like us,” said Bennett.

The study said visitors could spend an average of $110 a day on retail shopping and nearly $500 a day at restaurants and local attractions.

“It’s exciting,” said Myron Johnson.

He and his wife, Kristina Johnson, brought the kids out to enjoy the festivities at the square.

Then, a Big Boi concert in the evening drew another round of visitors in the evening. The hip-hop icon brought in fans outside the soccer realm.

After that, families poured into local ice cream shops and restaurants.

“I feel confident about this event because we’ve been planning this for two years,” said City Manager Andrew Arnold.

Arnold said factors like weather can, of course, impact turnout on various days.

Thursday afternoon, medics did have to treat one person for potential heat exhaustion.

“We are prepared, and we do believe we have thought about all those details that will go into the success of the event,” said Arnold.

Fans pointed to the dozens of firefighters, medics and police who were in and around the event location.

“I do see EMTs everywhere, firefighters everywhere. So, I do feel safe about that,” said Johana Perez.

Fans said safety concerns have not been a problem so far.

“Police everywhere, security everywhere,” said Kristina Johnson.

If all goes according to plan, the study predicts Watch Fest will have a $142.5 million economic impact on Decatur.

“Small businesses, mom and pop shops, you know? We live for those type of moments,” said Bennett.

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