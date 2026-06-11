SCAD students create murals, signs to welcome the world to Atlanta for World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta has a bold and creative way to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup.

New murals and signage have popped up all over Atlanta.

It’s part of an incredible collaboration between the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee, the Savannah College of Art and Design, and the Metro Chamber of Atlanta/

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer got a personal tour on Thursday with a SCAD student who helped make it happen.

Kavya Ray is a senior at SCAD. She’s just one of several students who have been creating directional signage just in time for the World Cup.

“I’m so excited to be here, and I just can’t wait to see all of it happen in a couple days,” Ray said. “We designed all the wayfinding system for directional signs, so that means any of the flags, the ground graphics and even those vertical totems over there. We designed them to make sure that when fans are here in Atlanta this summer, they feel like they have an intuitive way to get around.”

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It’s called the “Last Mile Plan,” a way to help visitors and residents navigate downtown.

The plan uses unique photography with everyday Atlanta residents that has an augmented reality component attached to large-scale signage.

Sam Eckersley is the Associate Chair of Graphic Design at SCAD.

“We’ve had flags… we have towers that can help direct you when you get to the MARTA. And then when you see some ground graphics that you can walk around. And some have augmented reality, so you can interact with them and get to see what local Atlantans are up to,” Eckersley said.

The host committee reached out to SCAD in 2024 to get the partnerships started, and students like Ray were graded on the final work to welcome the world to Atlanta.

“And what grade did you get for all this work?” Greer asked Ray.

“I got an A,” Ray said.

If you want to see where the signs, artwork, and murals created by SCAD students are located across the city, there is an interactive map to check out.

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