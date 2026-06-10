Centennial Yards ready to ‘show off Atlanta to the world’ ahead of FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — Wednesday was a big night for what used to be “The Gulch” in Atlanta, now known as Centennial Yards.

Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez got a chance to see what the new space is great for, and how you can do more than just watch sports the old fashioned way, plus how far along Centennial Yards is with the FIFA World Cup on Atlanta’s door step.

Officials said there’s still plenty of work to be done but some places will be open, and at the center of it all, a sports bar.

Channel 2 Action News was told there are only two others like it in the whole United States.

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The 50-acre plot of land that was The Gulch sits between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

The space used to be a sunken area, home to pavement and rail lines but little else.

Now, some of the work has been finished ahead of the World cup’s arrival in Atlanta.

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“The six buildings that we built, including Hotel Phoenix, and these four buildings, we are just getting started,” Centennial Yards CEO and President Brian McGowan said. “This just represents 20% of what’s being built.”

At the center of the $5 billion revitalization project is Cosm, a three-story, 70,000-square-foot immersive entertainment center.

The facility includes a massive dome that gives patrons a front row seat to the largest sporting events, with a screen that is similar to Las Vegas’ Sphere, where the action you’re watching literally surrounds you.

Thanks to the special screen’s technology, you can see the different angles, unique perspectives and just how close cameras get to the action.

“Our cameras are the ones on the pitch, on the field, on the court,” Corey Breton, Cosm Senior Vice President of Venues, told Channel 2 Action News. “Grabbing that content live so it is all COSM technology feeding back to our production team and then pushing out to our venues.”

McGowan said Centennial Yards is a way to showcase Atlanta.

“Now you have this exciting and vibrant environment that I think is going to be able to show Atlanta off to the world better than we have done in the past,” McGowan said.

Admission starts as low as $11, think of it as a general admission, and then you can buy higher tier tickets including for outdoor space.

Right now, there are two other event spaces like Cosm in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, and they are open tonight for you to watch the NBA Finals, which airs right here on Channel 2 Action News.

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