Shopping trip takes unexpected turn at Georgia Walmart

VALDOSTA, Ga. — [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are piecing together the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at a Walmart in Georgia.

Valdosta police responded to the Walmart along Inner Perimeter Road after reports of a shooting Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman shopping suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Authorities said the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, and the woman is receiving medical treatment.

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The VPD says early reports indicate the gun involved may have accidentally discharged while being carried in another shopper’s pocket. However, police said that the investigation remains active and officers are still working to determine exactly what happened.

At this time, police believe the incident was isolated and say there is no known immediate threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606 , the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 , or submit a tip online.

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